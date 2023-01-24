ROWLEY – It’s chili in Rowley!
The Rowley Community Club is hosting a Chili Cook Off Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Community Center. The fundraiser competition will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Make the best chili to win prizes.
Entry fee is $10 for chefs. Be a Chili Tasting Judge for $5, which includes cornbread and bottled water. The competition will be judged by the Tasting Judges. Funds raised will go to the Community Club to support Rowley projects.
