Easter is not only celebrated on Easter Sunday, but has its own liturgical season lasting seven weeks culminating with the Feast of Pentecost. This year Sunday, May 28th. So, I would like to continue reflecting on this most important season of the Christian Church’s liturgical worship. Let’s begin by asking ourselves the question: What does the Christian faith have to say about death?
Recall that it was Joseph of Arimathea who took the body of Jesus and laid it in his new tomb in which no one had yet been buried (See Matthew 27:57-60; Mark 16:43-46; Luke 23:50-53; John 19:38-42). As one story goes, you may not realize that when Joseph got home and informed his wife of what he had done, she became upset and irate at Joseph. She could not understand why he would want to give away one of their burial spots they had just acquired for themselves one day. Joseph had a hard time to calm her down so he finally said, “I don’t know why you are getting so upset about it, he’s only going to be using it for the weekend.”
The message is direct and uncomplicated: death exists, it is the most serious of our problems, and Christ has defeated it! A very decisive human event took place with the result that human death is no longer the same. In faith, we are given this incredible news that only the coming of God himself on earth could accomplish. Like a serpent whose poison can only anesthetize its victim for a short time but cannot kill him, death has lost its sting. “Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” (1 Cor 15:54–55).
This news about death is proclaimed in the Gospel by a Roman centurion: “And when the centurion, who stood facing him, saw that in this way he breathed his last, he said, ‘Truly this man was the Son of God!’” (Mk 15:39). This centurion knew all there was to know about combats and combatants, and he immediately understood that the loud cry—the battle cry, as it were—that Jesus uttered when he breathed his last was the cry of a victor and not of a defeated victim.
How, then, did Jesus overcome death? Not by avoiding it, but by accepting it, by savoring all its bitterness. Jesus overcame death from within, not from outside. Let us recall the words of the reading: “In the days of his flesh, Jesus offered up prayers and supplications, with loud cries and tears, to the one who was able to save him from death” (Heb 5:7). Our high priest is certainly not one who is unable to understand our weaknesses, especially our fear of death. He knows very well what death is! Three times the Gospel records how Jesus was “greatly disturbed,” and two of them were in response to someone’s death (see Luke 7:13; John 11:33).
Jesus faced death as we do, like someone who crosses a threshold in the dark and cannot see what is beyond. He was sustained only by his steadfast faith in the Father, which made him exclaim: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit!” (Luke 23:46).
Christ overcame death by dying, shedding his blood for the forgiveness of sins, the ultimate sacrifice. This is the paschal cry rising in unison from the Christian Evangelical, Protestant, Anglican, Eastern and Western Catholic Churches today. Death is no longer a wall, smashing everything that crashes into it. It is a passage—that is, a Passover.
For Christianity, the most important factor concerning death is not that we must die but that Christ has died. The fear of death does not break through to our human conscience, but Christ’s death does. Jesus came on earth, not to escalate our fear of death, but to free us from it. The Son of God shared fully in our flesh and blood “that through death he might destroy the one who has the power of death, that is, the devil” (Heb 2:14).