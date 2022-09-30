INDEPENDENCE – Connection: the linking of one thing to another or the object of such a linking. A circle of friends or a group of people with something in common, or member of such a group.
Christian Life Church, 1312 5th Avenue NE, is forming Connect Groups. A way for people to come together to encourage one another and link together to support each person in life’s connections.
“Our ultimate goal is to connect to our Heavenly Father together,” said Rebecca Wearmouth of Christian Life Church. “Join us in loving and encouraging each other, supporting one another in making wise life decisions.”
- Teens and More is for students from preschool to high school age.
- “Precious” for adult women.
All groups meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. For more information, contact the church at 319-334-6978.
Come and make the best connections of your life!