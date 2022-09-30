Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Connection: the linking of one thing to another or the object of such a linking. A circle of friends or a group of people with something in common, or member of such a group.

Christian Life Church, 1312 5th Avenue NE, is forming Connect Groups. A way for people to come together to encourage one another and link together to support each person in life’s connections.

Trending Food Videos