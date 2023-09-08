How would you define the word, Christian? Rather than defining it in terms of a set of beliefs or doctrinal/theological standards perhaps we could define in terms of actions and attitudes. I think that is sometimes too easy for us to characterize ourselves as Christians as merely a set of beliefs about Jesus of Nazareth, his teachings, and his death and resurrection. We come to our churches and proclaim that Jesus is the Son of God, the Messiah and then live as if that was all that is needed. Do we really absorb all that those confessions entail or are they just becoming standby words we can use in our claim as disciples and apostles?
The song “They’ll Know We are Christians by Our Love” says a lot about how we need to express our faith beyond the creeds and confessions we recite in church. It is not necessarily through our doctrines that we define what it is to be a Christian but through our attitudes and our actions with others that gives a clear understanding of the faith. I am not saying that the creeds and confessions are useless but it appears that rather than teach people how God is calling us to live in community they are often used to segregate and divide us into particular camps. Once divided, we become more focused on whether people meet the criteria that our particular group requires and then cast aside all others that don’t agree with our list of rules and regulations.
Maybe if we reflected more on how Jesus’ love informs our relationships with each other rather than argue about who had the correct doctrine, we might be a better definition of what is truly Christian. Taking on an attitude of mercy, understanding, and connection with one another may well be a better way to express our faith over cold words recited in worship services every Sunday.
Unity in Christ does not mean that we will always agree on every aspect of living the faith. Even Paul and Peter had their disagreements in what were the best expressions of faith. However, even in those disagreements they still recognized that the overpowering love of Christ was the focus of their ministry and they kept their disagreements in check with that realization. Debates are always a part of our life and they can keep us on the right track as long as in the end we still can come together and recognize we serve in the love of Christ.
There is a Jewish custom that after debating the nuances of faith in school, the rabbi would end the class by leading the students in the Shema; “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and will all your soul, and with all your strength,” And maybe even add the second commandment; “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” After that perhaps we could truly learn to define – Christian.