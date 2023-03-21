INDEPENDENCE – Christine K. Hogan, 55 years old, of rural Independence, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Christine was born March 20, 1967, in Independence, the daughter of Keith Kirby Wilson and Betty Lou (Harn) Wilson. On April 15, 1989, she married Douglas Michael Hogan, in Rowley.
Christine is survived by her husband, Douglas Hogan, Sr., of Independence; four sons; four sisters; and one brother. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.