Independence
Christian Life: Eve 4 p.m. with Communion/ Christmas Day None / New Year's Eve 4 p.m./ No Service New Year's Day
Independence
Christian Life: Eve 4 p.m. with Communion/ Christmas Day None / New Year’s Eve 4 p.m./ No Service New Year’s Day
Cornerstone Foursquare: Eve 6 p.m./ Christmas Day 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian: Eve 7 p.m./ Christmas Day 10 a.m.
First United Methodist: Eve 5:30 p.m./ Christmas Day 9 a.m.
Hope Wesleyan: Eve 7 p.m./ Christmas Day 10 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran: Eve 4, 7, and 11 p.m./ Christmas Day None
Our Redeemer Lutheran: Eve 7 p.m./ Christmas Day 10:30 a.m.
Prairie Lakes: Eve 3:30 and 5 p.m./ Christmas Day None
St. James’ Episcopal Church: Eve 5 p.m./ Christmas Day None / No Hot Dog Friday on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Meals will resume in January.
St. John Catholic: Eve 4 and 6 p.m./ Christmas Day 10 a.m.
Triumphant: Eve 7 and 10 p.m./ Christmas Day 10 a.m.
Rowley
First Presbyterian Church
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Holy Communion Dec. 25 9 a.m.
New Year’s Day service at the Rowley United Methodist Church 10:30 a.m.
Jesup
Christmas Eve ALC 4:30 p.m.
Christmas Eve Zion 7 p.m.
Christmas Day ALC 10 a.m.
Christmas Day Zion 9 a.m.
American Lutheran Church, Jesup (Dec-Mar) 10 a.m. worship
Zion Jubilee, Jesup (Dec-Mar) 8:30 a.m. worship
Winthrop
Church Of Christ United: Christmas Eve Service 5 p.m.
St. Patrick: Eve 4 p.m. / Christmas Day 8 a.m. / December 31/January 1 regular weekend Mass times
