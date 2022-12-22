Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Independence Churches

Christian Life: Eve 4 p.m. with Communion/ Christmas Day None / New Year’s Eve 4 p.m./ No Service New Year’s Day

Tags

Trending Food Videos