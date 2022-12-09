Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The annual Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) Cookie Walk returned Saturday with over 150 boxes sold. All proceeds go towards BCHS projects.

“There were lots of home baked cookies this year — even some ‘broken ones’ left over for the volunteers. :), said BCHS President Leeanne Harrison. “Last year was the first time we had tried a different method for the table set-up. We like it!.”

