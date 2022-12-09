INDEPENDENCE – The annual Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) Cookie Walk returned Saturday with over 150 boxes sold. All proceeds go towards BCHS projects.
“There were lots of home baked cookies this year — even some ‘broken ones’ left over for the volunteers. :), said BCHS President Leeanne Harrison. “Last year was the first time we had tried a different method for the table set-up. We like it!.”
Patrons are asked to follow an orderly line around tables filled and replenished by volunteer. At the end of the walk the boxes are tied with ribbon and everyone offered a list of “Christmas Cookie Rules“ to ponder.
1. If you eat a Christmas cookie fresh out of the oven, it has no calories because everyone knows that the first cookie is the test and thus calorie free.
2. If you drink a diet soda after eating your second cookie, it also has no calories because the diet soda cancels out the cookie calories.
3. If a friend comes over while you’re making your Christmas cookies and needs to sample, you must sample with your friend. Because your friend’s first cookie is calories free, (rule #1) yours is also. It would be rude to let your friend sample alone and, being the friend that you are, that makes your cookie calorie free.
4. Any cookie calories consumed while walking around will fall to your feet and eventually fall off as you move. This is due to gravity and the density of the caloric mass.
5. Any calories consumed during the frosting of the Christmas cookies will be used up because it takes many calories to lick excess frosting from a knife without cutting your tongue.
6. Cookies colored red or green have very few calories. Red ones have three and green ones have five – one calorie for each letter. Make more red ones!
7. Cookies eaten while watching “Miracle on 34th Street” have no calories because they are part of the entertainment package and not part of one’s personal fuel.
8. As always, cookie pieces contain no calories because the process of breaking causes calorie leakage.
9. Any cookies consumed from someone else’s plate have no calories since the calories rightfully belong to the other person and will cling to their plate. We all know how calories like to CLING!
10. Any cookies consumed while feeling stressed have no calories because cookies used for medicinal purposes NEVER have calories. It’s a rule!
So, go out and enjoy those Christmas Cookies – we only get them this time of year!
Harrison reminds the public that the Lee Mansion is open from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekend (Saturday and Sunday). The is a volunteer on duty, but extra hosts are always needed.
“We’re getting ready to open up the doors for SMALL private parties,” said Harrison.