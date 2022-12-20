Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Christmas for the kids!

Elves helping with the toy distribution included (Back row, from left) Tammy Steinbeck, Donald Mumm, LuAnn Sand, Roger Allen, and Roxie Mulnix. (Front row, from left) Dan O’Bryan, Jane Arthur, Pat Husmann, Char Bantz, Rhonda Satterlee, Kathy Appleby, and Carole Mumm.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Fraternal Order of Eagles are so thankful to once again take part and be a part of Operation Threshold’s “Operation Santa Claus.” It is always amazing when a community comes together to help families put some smiles on their children’s faces when Christmas morning comes.

This year we were also very happy to help play a part in helping out “Adopt a Family”. We want to say thank you to the elementary school counselors, Christi Litterer and Jessica Canady, who assisted in sending families our way. And a great big Thank You to everyone who donated money so we could purchase so many toys. Thank you to the Marines Corps “Toys for Tots” program in Dubuque for their donation of lots of toys.

