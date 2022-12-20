Christmas for the kids!

INDEPENDENCE – The Fraternal Order of Eagles are so thankful to once again take part and be a part of Operation Threshold’s “Operation Santa Claus.” It is always amazing when a community comes together to help families put some smiles on their children’s faces when Christmas morning comes.
This year we were also very happy to help play a part in helping out “Adopt a Family”. We want to say thank you to the elementary school counselors, Christi Litterer and Jessica Canady, who assisted in sending families our way. And a great big Thank You to everyone who donated money so we could purchase so many toys. Thank you to the Marines Corps “Toys for Tots” program in Dubuque for their donation of lots of toys.