It was early Christmas Eve in 1818 when the priests of St. Nicholas Church in Obernadorf, Austria, learned that the broken pipe organ would not be repaired in time to the Christmas Eve Midnight Mass. Joseph Mohr, St. Nicholas’ associate priest was the first to hear the bad news and deeply saddened by it. Knowing he didn’t have much time, he quickly turned his sorrow into action. He quickly sat down and wrote the first three stanzas of a song that could be easily sung “a-capella” or perhaps with a little guitar accompaniment.

And at Midnight Mass that night, “Stille Nacht” or “Silent Night” debuted. Today it is sung by millions of people each year in 180 different languages. Most of you right now are thinking about those famous words and perhaps humming or even singing the song.

