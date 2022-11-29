Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Christmas on Madison, the free, fun, family-friendly Christmas tradition returns to downtown Winthrop 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4.

Events include:

