WINTHROP – Christmas on Madison, the free, fun, family-friendly Christmas tradition returns to downtown Winthrop 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4.
Events include:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
WINTHROP – Christmas on Madison, the free, fun, family-friendly Christmas tradition returns to downtown Winthrop 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4.
Events include:
- Santa’s Kitchen (TNT Repair): bulb painting
- Santa’s Post Office (American Family Insurance): Letter to Santa writing
- Elf’s Village (After Hours): Snow globes
- Candy Cane Lane (That’s A Cut): Christmas slime & candy; and Weiland & Sons Lumber goodie bags
- Polar Express (Historical Center): Paper chain craft; Kids Corner sugar cookie decorating; and Barrel Train rides (2 to 4:45 p.m.)
- Holiday Hot Spot (Winthrop Library / City Hall): Buchanan County Dairy Producers hot chocolate; Regional Family Health holiday craft; Winthrop Library holiday craft; Buchanan County Health Spin to Win; Winthrop City Council with a game
- North Pole (Winthrop Fire Station): Santa & Mrs. Claus; NEW – Firefighters/Responders roasting marshmallows streetside; NEW — C&C Club and Fat Chefs Catering with turkey dressing & pulled pork sandwiches (Free will donation — All proceeds going towards local Adopt a Family Christmas campaign); Citizens State Bank craft; RFSW craft; Speede Shop craft; EB Dance Team performances at 4 p.m. inside and 5 p.m. outside.
- Apple Cider Café (Fawcett’s Furniture): Fawcett’s furniture apple cider; EB Telephone with street music.
- Santa’s Workshop (Fairchild Feed & Supply); Fairchild Feed craft; Buchanan County Fair Queen with treats.
- Special Note: At 4:45 p.m. at Holiday Hot Spot (Winthrop Library / City Hall): the EB Dance team will perform outside weather permitting; followed by the EB Choir; Citizen of the Year, Joe Dorman will be there for the 5 p.m. Lighting of the Christmas Tree.
Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.