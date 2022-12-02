Not too long ago I was speaking with a friend about the birth of Jesus. He is convinced there is simply no way Jesus could have been born of a virgin. I appreciate his candid thoughts on this issue. After all, you don’t have to know too much about the birds and the bees to know that virgins don’t have children by remaining virgins. In order for a new life to be conceived a female ovum (egg) must be fertilized by a male gamete (sperm). There is simply no other option for human conception short of a miracle. So, was Jesus really born of a virgin?
Let’s start by acknowledging that the virgin birth of Jesus is not the most incredible miracle recorded in the Bible. That honor would go to the miracle we find in the very first words of the Bible, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth…” (Genesis 1:1). If that miracle is true then every other miracle in the Bible is at least possible. If God created everything out of nothing, then by comparison, a virgin birth would be a rather simple task for God.
But questioning this miraculous conception is not anything new. In fact, Mary herself raised the same questions we wrestle with today. When the angel Gabriel shared with her God’s plan to bring the Savior into the world, Mary asked the angel, “But how can this happen? I am a virgin.” In response, the angel explained in very muted tones that the conception would happen by the Holy Spirit, “…so the baby to be born will be holy, and he will be called the Son of God” (Luke 1:35). The angel acknowledged it would take a miracle for this to happen but then added, “Nothing is impossible with God” (Luke 1:37).
If Jesus was not born of a virgin, then why do both Matthew and Luke say He was? Were these gospel writers lying? And if they weren’t telling the truth about this issue, can we trust anything else they wrote? And if these writers, whom we consider to be inspired, cannot be trusted, then how can we trust any other biblical writer? What we find is the idea of the virgin birth fulfills Scripture’s promises of how the Savior would enter this world.
Here’s another thought on the subject: If Jesus was not born of a virgin, then He had an earthly father. If he had an earthly father, then He inherited a sinful nature from that earthly father. This would make Christ sinful and disqualify Him from being the perfect sacrifice to pay the price for the sins of the world.
Furthermore, if Jesus was not born of a virgin, then it brings His own character into question because He claimed to be the “Son of God.” (See John 3:16 for instance). If Jesus is not who He claimed to be then He did not come to do what He claimed to do. If this is true, then why should we believe anything He said at all?
Historically, the idea of the virgin birth can be found as an established article of faith in the early second century. For that to happen, it would have to of been a core teaching of the early church, which is precisely what we find in the New Testament.
As Ron McClung has stated, “The fact is: the Bible declared it in prophecy before it happened, faithfully reported it as the time it happened, and leaves us with the positive declaration that Jesus was born of a virgin.”
I suppose the sticking point for many people on this matter comes down to the issue of miracles. When someone rules out the possibility of a miracle in this world, when they hear of one, they reject it as impossible.
I believe the baby, the fertilized egg that grew inside of a virgin girl traveling to Bethlehem, was not only miraculously conceived, but that He was none other than God in human form. And it is His birth that we celebrate at Christmas.