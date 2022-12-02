Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Not too long ago I was speaking with a friend about the birth of Jesus. He is convinced there is simply no way Jesus could have been born of a virgin. I appreciate his candid thoughts on this issue. After all, you don’t have to know too much about the birds and the bees to know that virgins don’t have children by remaining virgins. In order for a new life to be conceived a female ovum (egg) must be fertilized by a male gamete (sperm). There is simply no other option for human conception short of a miracle. So, was Jesus really born of a virgin?

Let’s start by acknowledging that the virgin birth of Jesus is not the most incredible miracle recorded in the Bible. That honor would go to the miracle we find in the very first words of the Bible, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth…” (Genesis 1:1). If that miracle is true then every other miracle in the Bible is at least possible. If God created everything out of nothing, then by comparison, a virgin birth would be a rather simple task for God.

