INDEPENDENCE – This year St. John Catholic Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church partnered to hold Vacation Bible School (VBS) for a week at the beginning of August.

Immanuel hosted the joint Monumental VBS (published by Group) with 136 participants from these two churches and others within the community. Students were fed a full meal each night. They then worshipped together in the sanctuary for opening time before traveling through four rotations: craft, games, kidvid cinema, and Bible adventures. Each night the student’s learned part of the Joseph story along with the daily themes:

