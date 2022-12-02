“I can’t reflect at the end of the day.
Evenings are for forgetting. But in the morning, I can remember.”
-John Dutton
Yellowstone Series
The Independence Public Library is excited to offer “Cinema Saturday” again this year! Each Saturday from December 3 — December 31, when you check out any movie from the library you will receive a gift bag (one per household) filled with candy and popcorn to go along with your movie. You can either stop in and pick out a movie or reserve one online from our collection just as you would reserve a book. If you search our catalog with “dvd” in the search box you will find a list of all the movies we have available for checkout. You can also call the library and reserve a movie that way, if you prefer.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the series Yellowstone, well you’re in luck, the Independence Public Library has seasons one through four of Yellowstone on our shelf! Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) who controls the largest ranch in the U.S. that is under constant attack by those it borders: land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. This is a world where land grabbers make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.
Other popular tv series on our shelf besides Yellowstone are: The very popular The Mare of Easttown staring Kate Winslet & Jean Smart, 1883 a Yellowstone origin story, The Beatles — Get Back, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Lost, Downtown Abbey, Outlander, Longmire, The Office, Friends, Mash, Everybody Loves Raymond, Big Bang Theory, and many more. We have a large collection of movies from every genre with new titles arriving monthly. A few popular titles available for checkout are Top Gun Maverick, Where the Crawdads Sing, Elvis, Black Widow, Stillwater, House of Gucci, Fast and Furious 9, Morbius, and more.
Our collection of children’s movies is also quite vast with popular titles such as: Bad Guys, Paw Patrol the Movie, Free Guy, Spider-Man-No Way Home, Space Jam, Cruella, Angry Bird, Scooby Doo, The Incredibles, Kung Fu Panda, and many more.
With over 3,500 movies in our collection, we’re confident there is something for everyone. So don’t forget to pick up a movie and goodie bag each Saturday through the month of December for Cinema Saturday at the library!
If you have any questions or need help picking out a movie, please call us at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you!