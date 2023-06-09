The Rev. Dr. Randy Cirksena Jr had the Doctor of Ministry degree, in Organizational Leadership, conferred upon him on Saturday 20th of May 2023 at Asbury Theological Seminary at Wilmore, Kentucky.
His parents, Georgia and Randy Cirksena Sr. of Eagan, Minn. were in attendance. Cirksena Sr. is a graduate of Lamont High School, Lamont, Iowa.
The Rev. Dr. Cirksena’s dissertation was “The Best Practices of Attracting and Ministering to Non-European Immigrants In Minnesota.” He begins his 10th year as Pastor of The Ellendale United Methodist Church, Ellendale, Minn. in July.
Cirksena, Jr. is a graduate of Burnsville Senior High, Burnsville, Minn. and is also a holder of a BA in Political Science, Religion, and American Studies from St. Olaf College. He earned his MDiv and ThM degrees from Duke University. Cirksena, Jr. represents the 6th generation to have roots in both Buchanan and Fayette Counties.