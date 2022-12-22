Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence City Council has given public notice of their intention to fill the At-Large Council position by appointing someone.

The appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Council Member John Kurtz after he was elected to Buchanan County Supervisor.

