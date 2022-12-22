INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence City Council has given public notice of their intention to fill the At-Large Council position by appointing someone.
The appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Council Member John Kurtz after he was elected to Buchanan County Supervisor.
According to the notice: “Eligible electors of the City of Independence, Buchanan County, Iowa wanting to be considered for appointment are asked to complete the “Application Form for City Council Vacancy” available at the City Clerk’s Office by 12 o’clock Noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022.”
The Council intends to make the appointment during the regular 5 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 Council meeting to be held at City Hall, 331 1st Street East.
In addition, electors of the City of Independence have the right to file a petition in accordance with Section 372.13(2)(a)(2)(a) requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. If electors wish to require a special election, a valid petition requesting a special election must be filed with the City Clerk within 14 days after publication of this notice (which was December 17) or within 14 days after the appointment is made. If no such petition is filed, the City Council appointment shall be for the period until the next pending election as defined in Section 69.12 of the Code of Iowa.
For more information contact: City Clerk, City Hall, 331 1st Street E, Independence, Iowa 50644. Tel: 319-334-2780 M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.