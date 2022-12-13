INDEPENDENCE – Matthew Schmitz, currently from Lansing, Kansas has accepted an offer from the City of Independence to be the next City Manager.
His first day on the job is expected to be January 25, 2023.
The City hired the executive search firm Hinson Consulting earlier this year to find candidates for the position. Principal Consultant Brent Hinson first brought forth a candidate, but due to the person’s business circumstances could not complete the requirements to be hired. Hinson continued the search and narrowed it to three new candidates. One from Camanche, Iowa; one from the Des Moines area (who had recently worked in Texas), and Schmitz.
Last week the candidates and spouses were given tours of Independence and participated in a community ‘Meet & Greet’ at River’sEDGE. On Saturday the candidates were interviewed by members of City Council, Department heads, and community members. After the rounds of interviews, the Council met with the department heads and citizens for input. They then held a special closed session and decided to extend an offer to Schmitz. The offer was accepted and the Council held another closed seesion after the regular Council meeting Monday for final approval for Mayor Bleichner to sign the contract.
As earlier reported Matthew Schmitz has been the Community & Economic Development/Information Technology Director of the City of Lansing, Kans. Previous to that service, he held the positions of Management Analyst/Right-of-Way Manager, Senior Engineering Technician, and Engineering Technician III for the City of Shawnee, Kans. He has a total of 16 years of local government experience. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas.
While with the Community and Economic Development department in Lansing he oversaw building permitting and inspection services, planning & zoning, community event needs, public information, code enforcement, and information technology services for the city. In addition, his department performed business retention and recruitment for the city. During his tenure he worked to attract QuikTrip (also known as QT, a national convenience store chain), Harbor Freight, Mutual Savings Association, Family Eye Care, and most recently Kansas City Kansas Community College to the area. Schmitz also worked with Clearwave Fiber to utilize ARPA funds to attract and deploy an entirely Fiber-to-the-home network in Lansing.
While in Shawnee, he spent 12 years in positions within the Public Works and Development Services Departments. He was the liaison and Right-of-Way Manager during Shawnee’s Google fiber roll-out, oversaw the 150 million+ Capital Improvement Program, as well as the implementation of software for CIP management, and worked on the Nieman Now project which invested in Shawnee’s downtown area to spur development and revitalization.
Schmitz also has experience with projects for power plant structure, residential subdivisions, sanitary sewer mains, pump stations, and wastewater treatment plants.
Schmitz is married to Jamee Schmitz, who works as an Office Manager/Supervisor for Financial Strategies, a subsidiary of Mutual Savings in Leavenworth. They have three children, Tyler – 22 of Neosho, Mo., Ryan – a Sophomore at Lansing High School, and Kaylee – An 8th grader at Lansing Middle School.