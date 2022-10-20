Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IPL

The City of Independence website recently underwent a re-design process by CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. With the new website all city-wide departments, including the Library, will be able to increase its community engagement and enhance the communication between citizens and the local government. The new website now has functionality as well as a cleaner, easier layout to navigate.

Libraries have been around for centuries, and as new technologies arise, so too does the need for libraries to adapt. Libraries are one of the few places with free access to information in a society where everything is constantly changing and rarely free. The re-designed website will be going live on October 26.

