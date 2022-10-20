The City of Independence website recently underwent a re-design process by CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. With the new website all city-wide departments, including the Library, will be able to increase its community engagement and enhance the communication between citizens and the local government. The new website now has functionality as well as a cleaner, easier layout to navigate.
Libraries have been around for centuries, and as new technologies arise, so too does the need for libraries to adapt. Libraries are one of the few places with free access to information in a society where everything is constantly changing and rarely free. The re-designed website will be going live on October 26.
New features of the website for the library include: Access to our catalog with a simple and intuitive browse or search function; A new interface for members to renew books, manage their accounts, and place holds on items. For a great number of people in our community, the library is the only place that they can connect to the Internet. This vital service is of great importance to individuals to allow them to apply for jobs, research information for school projects, and find out more about services that might be available to them in their community. The website redesign project would turn a lot of inefficient processes into efficient ones, such as improving access to library content for all citizens, making it easier for them to browse and use catalogs, etc.