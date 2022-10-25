INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is planning for a website re-design process with CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. With the modified website, the City and its departments will have improved functionality and a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. Communication with citizens will be enhanced and the website will promote more engagement.
The re-designed website will be going live on Thursday, October 27. You will still be able to browse the website on the 27th but you may notice changes as you load various pages. The transition should be complete by the end of the day.
New features of the website are an improved menu and navigation structure, graphic buttons, and new tiles making it easy to go to any City Department. There is also better connectivity to social media platforms and it will be easier to find the events you are looking for with each department being color-coded.
The navigation of the library site has also been simplified, and there are buttons and tiles that will take you to popular pages as well as pages that were previously difficult-to-find. The site is colorful and will involve less scrolling to get where you would like!
Be sure to check out the City’s re-designed website October 27 at www.independenceia.org. Enjoy the updates and easier navigation!