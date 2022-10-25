Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is planning for a website re-design process with CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. With the modified website, the City and its departments will have improved functionality and a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. Communication with citizens will be enhanced and the website will promote more engagement.

The re-designed website will be going live on Thursday, October 27. You will still be able to browse the website on the 27th but you may notice changes as you load various pages. The transition should be complete by the end of the day.

