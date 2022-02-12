JESUP – Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert signed on the dotted line on February 2nd in the Jesup gymnasium to further his academic and athletic career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA.
Brody is the son to Natasha Vogel and stepdad Brett Vogel. Father Trevor Hurlbert and stepmom Jenni Hurlbert. Brody has five siblings: Trinity and Kennedy Hurlbert; Landon, Dylan, and Landry Vogel.
Brody will play football for Head Coach Mitchell Kleinschrodt and will become a Panther this fall.
Brody says that he chose Ellsworth because it felt like the best fit to grow both academically and athletically. “I enjoyed the small town feel during my campus visit. Coach K and Coach Kory Vaught made me feel excited to be a part of the team,” said Brody.
Other schools he considered include Loras, Morningside, Wartburg, and Upper Iowa.
Brody has been active in high school, participating in football, basketball, track, and baseball
In his spare time, Brody tried to be active in community leagues by officiating youth club baseball, football, and basketball.
Accolades he has earned throughout high school:
- 2nd team all-conference – (Jesup High School, Baseball)
- 2nd team all-district – (Jesup High School, Baseball)
- 10th all time receiving yards (Jesup High School, Football)
There are people Brody would like to recognize who were big influences in his life.
“First, I would like to thank my parents for pushing me even when times were tough they never let me get down. They never let me give up and provided guidance during difficult situations. I would also like to thank Coach Vaught and Coach K for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level at Ellsworth. I would also like to thank all my teammates for being supportive with my decision and helping me get here.” — Brody
The highlight of Brody’s athletic career in high school was scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the homecoming game last year against Osage.
“I’m very excited and eager for this next chapter in my life and can’t wait to be a Panther. Go Panthers,” added Brody.