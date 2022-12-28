Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control met Friday, December 16 and approved an additional soccer classification ahead of the spring 2023 season.

Soccer will become the fifth IHSAA sport to have four classifications as the Board of Control approved the addition of Class 4A ahead of the upcoming 2023 spring season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos