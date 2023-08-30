INDEPENDENCE – St. John’s Class of 1973 met Saturday, August 26 in the ‘Dog House’ at Denali’s on the River.
Current Principal Jim Gieryng was invited to receive a donation to the school.
“We basically sent out a request to the classmates for a collection,” said Becky Zieser. “The class of 1972 collected $1,600 last year for the school. They set a trend. Our goal was to top their donation which we did, $5,490. We would like this to continue as classes celebrate their 50-year reunions.”
The weekend started on Friday night at the home of Paul and Becky Zieser. Saturday there was a golf outing, a tour of the school and church, and a visit the County Veteran Memorial in front of the Court House.
The Reunion Committee was led by Mimi Leonard. Members were: Sue Schoeberl, Charisse Mishler Clark, Ann Cunningham, Bev Fischels Timko, Mary Corkery Gallagher, and Becky Zieser.