St John 1973 Donation

Attending the St John School Class of 1973 reunion: (Front row, from left) Charisse Mishler Clark, Becky Newton Zieser, SJ School Principal Jim Gieryng, Mary Corkery Gallagher, Luann Hickey Pins, Sue Lake Wilcox, Ann Jamison Cunningham, Mimi Leonard, and Sherrie Tekippe Burns. (Back row, from left) Dave Greiner, Dave Bellendier, Dave Ullrich, Dave Lynch, Bev Fischels Timko, Jeff Miller, Roxanne Esch Henderson, Jerry Behan, Sue Reidy Schoeberl, and Kevin Pink.

INDEPENDENCE – St. John’s Class of 1973 met Saturday, August 26 in the ‘Dog House’ at Denali’s on the River.

Current Principal Jim Gieryng was invited to receive a donation to the school.

“We basically sent out a request to the classmates for a collection,” said Becky Zieser. “The class of 1972 collected $1,600 last year for the school. They set a trend. Our goal was to top their donation which we did, $5,490. We would like this to continue as classes celebrate their 50-year reunions.”

The weekend started on Friday night at the home of Paul and Becky Zieser. Saturday there was a golf outing, a tour of the school and church, and a visit the County Veteran Memorial in front of the Court House.

The Reunion Committee was led by Mimi Leonard. Members were: Sue Schoeberl, Charisse Mishler Clark, Ann Cunningham, Bev Fischels Timko, Mary Corkery Gallagher, and Becky Zieser.

