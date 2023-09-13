St John Class 1968

Those in attendance were (front, from left) Don Reidy, Morris Ronnebaum, Angie Kuncaitis, Jancie (Kremer) Skog, guest Kathy (Donnelly) Mossman and Jeff Corkery. Back from left, Barb (Fischels) Lindsay, Marjean (Offerman) Gardner, Cathy (Connolly) Gilson, Carol (Krempges) Kunz, Dale Weis, Rose (Breitbach) Cardillo. Not present for photo: Ken Sattizahn.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – St. John School Class of 1968 gathered on Saturday, August 26 for their 55th class reunion.

