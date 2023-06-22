INDEPENDENCE – Clay Willie will be performing at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Clay plays Country / Western music and he and his partner sing along. He plays Hank Williams, Ray Price, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, etc., music from the 1950s-1970s. Clay even asks if participants would be dancing!
Please join us, it should be a lot of fun! If you want to eat with us that day at noon, call the Senior Center by 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at 319-334-7011 to sign up.
The Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for the holiday , but will be open Monday, July 3.