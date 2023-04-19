INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is excited to announce that it has received a sizeable donation from the Cleveland and Lammers families in memory of Eric Joseph Cleveland. This generous donation will go to establish an endowment fund, which will fund the Eric Joseph Cleveland Memorial Scholarship. This endowment will support a scholarship of approximately $500 each year, which Independence Area Dollars for Scholars will distribute to a local graduating senior to help with their college expenses.
“Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is extremely grateful to the Cleveland and Lammers families for their generous donation that will provide a wonderful scholarship for years to come,” said President Erik Bohlken.
About Independence Area Dollars for Scholars®
Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides local graduating seniors with financial and academic assistance to help them pursue higher education. Last year Independence Area Dollars for Scholars distributed more than $90,000 in scholarships to 63 Independence Jr/Sr High students. More information is available at www.Independence.dollarsforscholars.org.