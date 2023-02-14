INDEPENDENCE – Clifford J. Zieser, 96, of Independence, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman Officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. led by the Knights of Columbus, and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence.
Clifford was born on May 11, 1926, in Walker the son of Herman F. and Mary (Kleitsch) Zieser. On August 3, 1945, he joined the United States Army and served during the end of WWII. He returned to Iowa and started farming on his own in 1948. On June 7, 1949, Clifford married Elizabeth (Betty) C. Sheeley in Masonville in a double wedding with Don and Doris (Sheeley) Smith.
Clifford was a child during the depression and learned many life skills as a result. As a dairy farmer, every day was filled with chores tending to the land and livestock. After the farm work was finished, he built his retirement home and then built or worked on many homes for the family. He never thought twice about helping a neighbor or friends with various projects. His faith was evident in his lifetime commitment to St John’s parish. His lifetime love for his wife Betty was visible through his never-ending devotion to keeping her comfortable and at home despite medical challenges.
Throughout the years, Cliff proudly served on many boards in and around Buchanan County, including Dairy Farmers of America. He was also a Crow’s Seed dealer and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.
Clifford is survived by his wife Betty (Sheeley) Zieser, Independence; and six children: Teresa Fabert, Kathy (Rick) Vaughn, Paul (Becky) Zieser, Jane Zieser, Kevin (Ann) Zieser, and Kyle (Sarah) Zieser; daughter-in-law, Sharon Zieser; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren with two more on the way; a sister-in-law, Delores Zieser; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Zieser; two sons, Craig and Kenny Zieser; a son-in-law, Gary Fabert; a granddaughter, Amanda Faith Zieser; four sisters: Edna Takes, Pauline Hosch, Eleanor Hosch, and Dora Mae Coleman; and three brothers: Don, Carl, and Bob Zieser.