INDEPENDENCE – Clifford J. Zieser, 96, of Independence, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman Officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. led by the Knights of Columbus, and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

