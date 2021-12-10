JESUP – Clinton James Ohrt, 77, years old of Jesup, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Care Initiatives – La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, Dec. 2, at Jesup Bible Fellowship, Jesup, with Pastor Clinton Bunting officiating. Music was by Maddy Eckholm and Abby Wiley. Casket Bearers were Zachoriah Netherton, Shane Ohrt, Jason Ohrt, Matthew Ohrt, Travis Ohrt, Ryan Ohrt, Joshua Ohrt. Burial was at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, with Military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and continued for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for the Iowa Veterans Home; the Ronald McDonald House and scholarships for church youth camps. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Clinton was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Independence, the son of Donald Guy Ohrt and Bernadette A. (Gardner) Ohrt. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1962. He then served in the US Navy on the USS Sampson during the Vietnam War. His first marriage was to Jean Elizabeth Colley. After their divorce, he met Karen Rae Joblinske and they were married on Jan. 5, 1985, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Clinton was a skilled trades employee at John Deere in Waterloo. He retired in 1998. He was active in his community serving on the Jesup School Board, Cedar Crest Cemetery Board, Jesup Senior Housing Board, and had worked on Water Level 2 water testing and attended master conservation classes. He was a member of Jesup Bible Fellowship, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342, both in Jesup and UAW local 838 in Waterloo.
Clinton is survived by his wife, Karen Ohrt of Jesup; four daughters: Dana (Dennis) Lowe of Jesup, Tonya (Craig) Anderson of Denver, Iowa, Danielle (Mike) Mangine of Frederika, Jessica Ohrt of Jesup; one son, Jeremy (Janae) Ohrt of Gilbertville; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one sister, Connie (Gary) Netherton, Richmond, Mo.; five brothers: Clayton (Doris) Ohrt, Independence, Calvin (Lou) Ohrt, Moravia, Craig (Susan) Ohrt, Richmond, Mo., Corbin Ohrt, Winthrop, and Cleon (Becky) Ohrt, Quasqueton.
His parents; one daughter, Shawn Ohrt; and one granddaughter, Hope ElizaRae Ohrt preceded him in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, assisted the family with arrangements.