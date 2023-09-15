INDEPENDENCE – Since 1877 Ladies Literary Club has been an active and vibrant group of ladies making a difference in the lives of many Independence residents. Unfortunately, because of dwindling membership it has been decided that the club will be disbanding.
There will be a final meeting at the Independence Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., to gather and reminisce about all the ideas and accomplishments generated by Ladies Literary Club.
All past and present members are invited to attend. If anyone should need a ride, please call Lois Stout at 319-334-6702.