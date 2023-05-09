INDEPENDENCE – Clyde “Smitty” Roger Smith, 89, of Independence, Iowa died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home in rural Independence.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clyde was born on February 20, 1934, in Maxwell, Iowa, the son of Paul and Grace Cowan Smith. He graduated from Maxwell Community School in 1952 and married Maxine Malm. Together they had four children. They later divorced.
He married Carol Rae Tounshendeaux on December 7, 1984, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. They made their home together in Independence.
He graduated from Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls with a bachelor’s degree in 1965 and a master’s degree in 1969 in Mathematics. He taught Math and Physics at Independence High School in Independence, for 25 years, and later taught in El Paso, Texas, and McAllen, Texas. He retired from teaching in 1991. While teaching, he loved to announce at the high school sporting events in Independence, especially during the wrestling meets. He and Carol moved back to Independence in 2003.
He enjoyed restoring Model A and Model T cars throughout the years. He was a member of the Iowa Canoe Association and raced canoes throughout Iowa.
Clyde was a member of the American Kennel Club, raised St. Bernards, and judged dog shows.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith of Independence; a son, Wayne (Laura) Smith, New Orleans, Louisiana; a son, Ryan (Tonya) Loeb, Waterloo; a daughter, Jen (Tara Beck) Loeb, of Marengo; four grandchildren: Tyler and Kyle Loeb, Ashley and Brianna Watson; two sisters, Pauline Perin of Rhodes, Iowa, and Lois Westercamp of Bloomfield, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Grace Smith; five brothers; and four sisters.
