Indee girls bball coaches vs. cancer 020522

Front row left to right: Kaydence Zeien, Reaghan Ressler, Addison Lange, Bella Louvar, Olivia Albert. Middle row left to right: Allison Kleve, Madison Micheal, Bella Ressler, Kylie Osborne, Gracee Cornwell, Hannah Snyder. Back row left to right: Callie Rawlins, Shanna Kleve, Maggie Albert, Madyson Ristvedt, Annie Johnson, Katy Johnson, Keely Cross.

 Photo by Charlie McCardle

INDEPENDENCE — Coaches vs Cancer was started in 1993 by University of Missouri, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Norm Stewart as a way to promote cancer awareness. As time has passed it has evolved into a nationwide way to support cancer patients and to fund raise for cancer research and support. This event is celebrated on athletic fields and in gyms at a variety of competition levels across the United States.

The money raised by the Independence High School Girls Basketball Coaches vs Cancer event will go directly to the Buchanan County chapter of the American Cancer Society.

