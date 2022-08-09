DENVER – Nothing is better than celebrating with friends and family!
Denver Break-Away Days invites everyone to celebrate not only “Friends, Family, Freedom” but those who make celebrating possible: the veterans.
Denver Break-Away Days has a lot in store this year. Major events include: tributes to veterans, live bands and helicopter landings!
The theme “Friends, Family, Freedom” ties together so many of this year’s events.
Cody Hicks Band, made up of rural Iowa “boys” will be rocking their hearts out with the crowd on Friday, August 19, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Mollie B and Ted Lange will be returning to Denver and performing live music with the band SqueezeBox on Saturday, August 20, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mollie B and Ted Lange were recently named the 2021 male and female vocalists of the year by the International Polka Association. They have also received many other awards and nominations.
The “Not Quite Brothers” band will top off Saturday night’s entertainment from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.
The 34th Army National Guard band will be performing on Sunday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Celebrating the theme of “Friends, Family, Freedom” Allison’s Dance Studio will be performing a number of dances on Sunday, August 21 from 3-4 p.m. Allison’s students, grades 1-12, will be performing jazz, lyrical and tap dances.
“Friends, Family, Freedom” is a huge part of what and who we are as a community. During the Denver Break-Away Days parade on Saturday, August 20 there will be many tributes to veterans. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Float, provided by the Denver American Legion, will be making an appearance while being escorted by a local active duty soldier in dress blues.
All vets are invited to be a part of the parade! The parade will start at 10 a.m. Veterans may call J.P. Sager at 360-870-4151 for more information or just show up in the High School parking lost east of Prestien Park at 9 a.m.
Along with the float to honor those who have fallen, military displays will be shown after the parade. The Army National Guard has been invited to land a helicopter at approximately 1 p.m. on the practice football field. There will also be an Air Care Medical helicopter landing around 1 p.m. The arrival of both helicopters will depend on emergencies and weather.
Do not miss out on this memorable celebration and have a great time with friends and family at Denver Break-Away Days celebrating our freedom as a community. The celebration runs from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21.
Fun and memories for all ages
There are many more traditional events scheduled for the celebration at Denver.
On Friday, August 19, the day will begin with a golf tournament at Willow Run Golf Course. The Carnival, Food Stands and the Beer Garden are open all weekend long. Catch a frog and try to win at the Frog Jumping Contest, followed by the lighted parade and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Start the day off on Saturday, August 20, with pancakes and French toast in the park from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Join in the 5k Fun Run/Walk starting at 7:30 a.m. If volleyball and softball sound fun and intriguing, either watch or participate in the volleyball and softball tournaments. There will also be an alumni baseball game later in the evening. For the little ones there will not only be the carnival but Facepainting and $5 pedal car rides! Other Saturday events include: a jazzercise demonstration, tractor display, live music, alumni reception, plus bingo and pepper!
Sunday, August 21 will begin with the “Mile Wide” car and bike show followed by the soccer and bean bag toss tournaments. For all the food lovers, there will be sugar cookie decorating at 1 p.m. Show off those creative minds! Starting at 1:30 p.m. the fun, and very amusing spike ball tournament will take place. A raffle with a large variety of prizes is at 4 p.m. Ignite Denver, sponsored by Cornerstone Church, will end the night in prayer, worship, and refreshments.
Denver Break-Away Days invites everyone to come celebrate “Friends, Family, Freedom.” Feel free to join in the fun and even show off some skills, while making memories with friends and family.