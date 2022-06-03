Travis and Michelle McBride are right at home in Independence, mostly where they started and exactly where they want to be.
“I’m native to Independence,” said Travis.
“I grew up and was raised in Winthrop,” said Michelle.
After graduating from Independence High School in 2008, they both went to the University of Northern Iowa but maintained their ties to the community during their time in college.
“I can’t say that Michelle and I ever really fully left home,” Travis said. “While studying in Cedar Falls, we would return home on the weekends to Independence, not because we wanted the free meals with mom and dad—rather, we both had part-time jobs in Independence and were playing in bands most weekends.”
Both Travis and Michelle were members of the band Stampede, a country, rock and pop band that started in 2005 and continued until the pandemic.
Travis first met Michelle Reck around 2006, when they were juniors in high school.
“I had known of her because of her musical accomplishments, most notably being named a three-time All State vocalist,” he said. “Our paths crossed a couple times, as she would be singing the national anthem at events that the band played at.”
They started dating in 2007, and Michelle joined the band in 2008. They both graduated from UNI in December 2012, returned to jobs in Independence, married and started a family.
“I worked full time at Dunlap Motors,” Travis said, “and Michelle became the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director.”
Over the years, they moved on to different jobs and different activities but their lives are still centered in Independence. Travis now works as an IT technician for Pries Enterprises, and Michelle is the public relations and marketing manager for Buchanan County Health Center.
They are both still involved in music. Travis is a member of the Flatland Ridge band and plays at least six instruments, and Michelle stays musically active singing for weddings, church and special events.
Along the way, they’ve also had two boys, Ethan (5) and Luke (1). As parents, they continue to value what their hometown has to offer them.
“The biggest and most important asset to us then and now is the advantage of being close to our families and friends,” Travis said. “Whenever we’ve needed someone to watch our kids or a second set of ears to bounce an idea off of, or just an extra set of hands to help with a project, we’ve had people we could call on who would be available day or night.”
Michelle said she likes how her career and volunteer positions connect her to the community and how she knows so many community members and their families.
They both recognize the lure of larger cities but, for them, Independence comes out ahead.
“Moving to a bigger city may have offered greater job opportunities, might have had more amenities,” said Travis, “but those come with the costs of being farther away from family, higher costs of living, higher housing costs.”
“Ultimately,” he continued, “more people and traffic tend to make a community lose that charm of knowing your neighbors and the local store owners.”
Michelle sees Independence as offering the best of both worlds.
“I enjoy living in a smaller community,” she said, “but I also enjoy living near larger communities like Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, for when you just want to ‘get out of Dodge’ for an afternoon or so.”
Other young adults have also returned to Independence.
“I think many people do eventually find their way back home,” Michelle observed. “Some never leave, some go to college and come back, and then some have a long gap before coming home, but we all realize that home is not so bad after all.”
“Most of my classmates said they wouldn’t return,” shared Travis. “(They) wanted to move on to bigger and more exciting cities and urban lifestyles, seeking adventure and experiences. Sure, at 16 that sounded great, but that’s not reality, and we didn’t know everything we thought we knew.”
Do the McBrides hope their children eventually make the same choice to stick around?
“If they chose to stay in Independence and make their own paths here in their hometown, then great,” said Travis. “If not, that’s OK. What was right for Michelle and me may not necessarily be right for either of them.”
“My hope for my children,” said Michelle, “is that they follow their dreams to wherever they may take them, but they always know that Independence is home, and that they are always welcome here.”