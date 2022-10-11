INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office will host a Forest, Aquatic, and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is at the Extension office at Heartland Acres. Preregistration may be required and walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Kara Vance at the ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office at 319-334-7161.