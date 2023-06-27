Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.