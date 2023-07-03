INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to wonderful weather and tasty food the annual Lions Club/Buchanan County Historical Society breakfast at the Wapsipinicon Mill drew crowds again on Sunday July 2.
“We had a very good turnout,” said Historical Society President Leanne Harrison. “There was even a high school class from Independence celebrating a 45-year reunion.”
The Historical Society and Independence Lions would like to thank everyone who came out for Breakfast at the Mill to support our organizations.” Said Lions President Ron Giddings. “We served approximately 300 meals and the proceeds will go to support the missions of our groups.”
Coming up the Buchanan County Historical Society will host a tour of Oakwood Cemetery Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and on Saturday, August 19 will be the annual “Underground Indee” tour.
Harrison also reminds the public that the Lee Mansion open every weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. and Heartland Acres is open10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.