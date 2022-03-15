INDEPENDENCE – The first ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church with Fr. David Beckman giving the sermon.
Fr. Beckman used Mathew 27:27-54 as his scripture for the day. He spoke about Jesus dying on the cross and the pain inflicted on Him. He then spoke how people suffer from different kinds of pain, whether it is a baby crying in hunger, children with broken bones, or those who undergo treatments for cancer. Fr Beckman share his own and his mother’s pains as they delt with cancer.
He also spoke how pain is not just physical, but can be psychological. But even then, a deeper pain may come from the “loss of meaning and purpose in our lives.”
After discussing our pain and how we may inflict pain on others, he finished by saying “Once we understand God’s love is more powerful than suffering, we have lost, at least in principle, the motivation to sin.”
The next Lenten lunch will be hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, March 17.