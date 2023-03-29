As part of our Community Partnership for Protecting Children initiative, Building Direction for Families will be helping area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care. Youth in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties will receive the things typically associated with the high school graduation that family would normally help provide, such as senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment.
Businesses, churches, organizations and members of the community can help celebrate an outstanding achievement for youth who have had to beat the odds to succeed by giving a gift, a service or by making a donation.
For more information, please contact Beth Ownby or Nicole McGreevy at Building Direction for Families, 401 1st Street West, Independence. Our phone number is 319-334-5105 and our email is communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org. Donations by check should be payable to Building Direction for Families with Graduation Celebration written on the memo line. Receipts will be provided for all donations.
About Building Direction for Families
Building Direction for Families (BDF) began as the local Decategorization Project for Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties, receiving Empowerment status in January 1999. In March of 2007 the BDF board incorporated with State of Iowa as a non-profit corporation.
Our Vision: Families are at the heart of our communities. We envision families growing and prospering in communities that promote family self-esteem, self-sufficiency, and self-determination.
Our Mission: All children, beginning at birth, through age 18, will be healthy and successful.