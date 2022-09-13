Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

How do Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) inflate prescription drug costs?

When I make my 99 county visits across Iowa, I hear from Iowans about the high costs of prescription drugs and the sticker shock at the pharmacy counter. It turns out that sticker shock is a two-way street for independent community pharmacies. This summer, I visited a community pharmacy in Estherville and discussed the financial hardship it faced with retroactive fees collected by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). They are the third-party companies who manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers and employers. These retroactive fees are called Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR) and underscore the complicated pricing structure for prescription drugs that hurt community pharmacies and cost consumers more out of pocket. The secrecy cloaking the true cost of prescription drugs allows prices to be inflated along the murky supply chain before it reaches the consumer’s medicine cabinet. DIR started out as a way to ensure rebates and price breaks from drug manufacturers didn’t result in the government paying more for drugs. However, between 2010 and 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reported retroactive DIR fees increased by a whopping 107,400%. The PBMs are collecting more than $9 billion a year from pharmacies. In some cases, PBMs claw back payments from pharmacies even a year after the point of sale. As a result, Iowa pharmacists tell me seniors are paying more than they need to at the pharmacy counter. Another community pharmacist in Dubuque called into my teletown meeting in September to weigh in on this issue. The community pharmacies are getting squeezed by PBMs and it’s making it harder for them to stay in business. This business model is unpredictable, unfair and unsustainable. In Iowa we have 300 independent pharmacists serving Iowans in local communities across the state. If a community pharmacy closes its doors because it can no longer afford to stay open, Iowans are left without convenient access to on-site medication therapy management with a trusted local health professional.

