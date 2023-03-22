INDEPENDENCE – For 37 years the Independence Area Food Pantry has been closing the meal gap for those in need. With your support in 2022:
• We served 696 families,
• Summer Kids’ program provided extra food for 831 children,
• 500 hams and turkeys were provided for holiday meals,
• We distributed 345,000 lbs. of food in total.
None of this would be possible without your generosity.
It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to keep food on our shelves with the rising costs. You can help us continue our work by:
• Continuing your financial support with monetary donations
• Rounding up your Wal-Mart online order in March and Walmart will match
• Giving a monetary donation in April for our Summer Kids’ program
• Supporting the Postal Drive in May
• Donating to the “Celebrate Indee” food drive in July for a pork burger
• Contributing to the Personal Care Drive in August
• Participating in Trick or Treat for canned goods in October
Our current Wish List: canned meat, soup, box mixes (all types), macaroni and cheese, toilet paper, feminine hygiene, body wash, and household cleaners.
On behalf of the entire staff, know your continued support is needed and greatly appreciated. Thank you for helping us to continue closing the meal gap in 2023.
- Please mail your tax-deductible gift to:
Independence Area Food Pantry
201-2nd Ave NE
Independence, IA 50644
- Donate online at: Paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1695127
- Shop Walmart.com and round up the proceeds for the Independence Area Food Pantry
- Donate to the Quasi Endowment Fund at fund.cfneia.org/independenceareafoodpantry