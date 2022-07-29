INDEPENDENCE – The 12th Annual Julie Jack Benefit Golf Tournament was held July 23 at Three Elms Golf Course.
The tournament, which began in June 2010, the summer after Julie passed away from adrenal cancer. She was a 2008 graduate of the Independence High School where she excelled in academics and was named female athlete of the year in 2008. In September 2009 she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
The Julie Jack Memorial Scholarships were created to award one male and one female athlete who have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and best exemplifies Julie’s characteristics of integrity, reliability, leadership, high moral conduct, and community service. The recipients must be planning to enroll in a community college or college/university the following fall and be participating in at least one sport at the college level. Each scholarship is $2,000.
This year 21 teams of four came out to raise funds for the scholarships and to honor the 2022 scholarship winners. This year the recipients were Alyssa Larson and Teegan McEnany.
Larson, daughter of Doug and Nettie Larson, will run track at Winona State University while studying Elementary Education.
“I’m very excited and truly honored,” said Larson, who knew Julie Jack.
McEnany, son of Kevin and Tara McEnany, will play baseball at Simpson College while studying business and economics.
Loren Pink reminisced about Julie, former student athletes, and the current recipiants before reviewing the rules of tournament play and the different events/challenges for each hole. Megan (Jack) Elsinger, Julies sister also spoke and thanked everyone for participating.
The organizers of the tournament wish to thank all of the hole sponsors and donors to make the event another success.
The tournament is held the fourth weekend in July each year. If you have questions or are interested in supporting the golf tournament or scholarships, contact Mike and Carolyn Hosch or Marvin and Marcie Hosch.