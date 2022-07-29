Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The 12th Annual Julie Jack Benefit Golf Tournament was held July 23 at Three Elms Golf Course.

The tournament, which began in June 2010, the summer after Julie passed away from adrenal cancer. She was a 2008 graduate of the Independence High School where she excelled in academics and was named female athlete of the year in 2008. In September 2009 she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

