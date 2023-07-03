INDEPENDENCE – Local Christians put aside any denominational differences on Sunday to worship together in an ecumenical service at Veteran’s Park. It was a time to share a common love of God, community, and country.
Although several churches took part, Hope Wesleyan Church took the lead this year.
Pastor Lance Fricke opened the service by welcoming everyone.
Music was offered by an ecumenical choir under the direction of Pastor Elissa Dodge with Jon Turner and Maddy Broughton having solo parts on Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” Dodge and Nicole Reiff also lead hymns with Bob and Dan Howlett on drums, guitar, and keyboard.
During the Children’s sermon Janet Harms talked to the kids about “Brotherhood” and how we can look after each other.
The offering was announced by Pastor Erica MacCreaigh. Unless designated for a specific church, it went to the Ministerial Association’s One Another Program based at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and administered by Kathy Smith.
Pastor Bob Solon’s sermon featured GOD:
- “Soak each day with God’s Grace.”
- “Trust God’s Oversight.”
- “Follow His Direction.”
Grace, Oversight, Direction – GOD.
Before leading communion, Pastor John Sheda asked all of the Veterans to rise and be recognized.
Scripture was read by Pastor Sue Ann Raymond, Nancy Steckelberg, and Jeremy Adams.
Carl Dodge was in charge of the audio and video systems. The video of the service is available on the Hope Wesleyan Church Facebook and YouTube Channel.