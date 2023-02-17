How much confidence do you have in weather forecasters? You know, like a week ago, when we were supposed to get four to seven inches of snow and instead we had four to seven snowflakes.
How much confidence do you have in those people who predict the score and winner of sporting events? Educated guesses are still guesses. We still need to play the game.
How much confidence to you have in the one you just sent to the grocery store? Will he get only what’s on the list? Will he get everything on the list? Will he get anything on the list? Did he take the list?
How much confidence do you have in that car that’s had that blinker on since mile marker 176? Will there be a lane change soon? Are they looking for that rare left side exit ramp?
“The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.”
Life is hard. Adulting is hard. Making decisions, taking care of the family, and getting everything done can seem impossible sometimes. We can become overwhelmed, frustrated, and discouraged. We can lose confidence in ourselves.
Maybe we put on brave face and let the world think we have it all under control when deep, down inside we’re struggling with family or work or health. Maybe we want to show the world that we have more than enough confidence, but the truth is that we don’t even feel adequate enough to accomplish the task at hand.
Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)
In this time of year where the short, dreary days and the up-and-down temperatures, tend to dampen our spirits, it is important to remember that we are not in this alone. We all know how wonderful it is when someone offers to help with stuff. If cleaning the house and doing the dishes is so much better with a helper, how much greater is it when God is the one helping you through the tough stuff? How awesome is it to know that, even if we’ve gotten ourselves in over our heads, it is never too much for God?
How much confidence do you have in yourself today? Is today going to be a rough one? Do you have to have some really hard conversations today? Do you have tough decisions to make?
“And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20b)
There is no greater confidence builder than knowing God is with you.