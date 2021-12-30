Here’s a New Year’s resolution we might all consider: Argue! In today’s social media world, many people spend hours in heated discussions with others we don’t even know trying to win them over to their point of view. And in the course of these social media conversations, many have experienced a sort of toxic, poisonous, fetid, evil-smelling quality in much of the dialogue. What has no one ever said on their death bed? “I wish I had spent more time conversing with strangers on the internet.” When we get ourselves involved in these sorts of conversations, it’s important here that we keep in mind the distinction between quarreling and arguing.
What does it mean to quarrel? To quarrel means to fall into animosity, mutual dislike, personal attack, feelings of aggression, hatred, and even loathing the other person.
What does it mean to argue? To argue is to observe carefully, to propose hypotheses, to think clearly and logically, to maintain respect and dignity, to draw conclusions reasonably, to admit when you don’t know something, and to accept criticism gracefully.
I’m for arguing. Put that as an epithet on my tombstone. I abhor quarreling. The internet is filled with quarreling and almost no arguing. We have forgotten the graceful art of engaging in just this kind of disputation with someone with whom we disagree.
If you are truly arguing, then go into every conversation box that you want, but if you are quarreling, then, stop it, cut it out. Quarreling gets you nowhere, but arguing will get you to a very good place. Matthew 18:15-20 is a good scriptural reference for this, you may even win your brother or sister over to a noble way of thinking, living, and acting.
The great need of our time is to learn to have an argument about religion in public without quarreling. We need to be somewhere in between violence and bland toleration. That place is respectful argument. We must recover the moral significance of calumny.
Calumny is the making of false and defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation; it’s slander. Calamus remarks are propositions detrimental to the truth and the reputation of others and give occasions to false judgments in their regard. When a false statement is uttered publicly, a comment contrary to truth, takes on a particular seriousness. You are bearing false witness. Calumny offends against justice and charity.
When you are tempted to engage in this mean-spirited exchange, or get involved in a twitter mob, or jump on board this train of calumny keep these offenses in mind. When you write something that you know is false, or at least misleading, superficial, one-sided, or even untruthful, realize that you are not just playing a game here. This is something of great moral danger. Don’t get involved in the dark joy of gossiping. Resist it.
Instead, go to Galatians chapter 5:16-26 and take to heart where you will find the fruits of the Holy Spirit. These are the signs that the Holy Spirit is present and operative in you. What are they? Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. “Serve one another through love” (Galatians 5: 13b). Want the good for the other.