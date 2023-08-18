TEHACHAPI, Calif. – Our beloved Constance passed peacefully into heaven at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Her last moments were spent under the stars and among the flowers, surrounded by loved ones on the serene terrace of her home.
The family will hold a celebration of life.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lauren and Stephanie; two grandchildren; her siblings, Cathy and James; her partner, Tim; and her ex-husband Neil. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis Eugene and Margaret Jean Williams, formerly of Independence, Iowa.
Constance was born in San Diego, Calif., on July 21, 1955, but spent her early years with her family living in Independence, Iowa. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she moved to Arizona where she met her ex-husband, Neil Hirsch. Constance and Neil had two daughters, and the family came to live in Tehachapi in the summer of 2001. For years, Constance worked as a social worker with a focus in domestic violence. She was an advocate for women’s rights, a business owner, wife, and mother. Once her daughters had grown, Constance shifted her focus to the more spiritual side of healing. She dove into yoga, reiki, tantra, healing, and divine femininity. She met her current partner, Timothy McGuire in 2008. Together they created a Red Tent room in their home where they hosted many ritual ceremonies and invited those who were grieving, exploring, and celebrating to better discover their divine selves.