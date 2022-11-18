Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

The chair of the Buchanan County Democrats, Dan Callahan, recently and repeatedly denounced those who promote Constitutional Sheriffs. We should find it appalling that anyone, especially a former Iowa National Guard member of 30 years who took an oath to defend the US Constitution, would be against any law enforcement officer upholding the oath they took to protect your rights outlined in the constitution.

