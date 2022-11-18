The chair of the Buchanan County Democrats, Dan Callahan, recently and repeatedly denounced those who promote Constitutional Sheriffs. We should find it appalling that anyone, especially a former Iowa National Guard member of 30 years who took an oath to defend the US Constitution, would be against any law enforcement officer upholding the oath they took to protect your rights outlined in the constitution.
Callahan’s lack of understanding is very misleading and he clearly knows nothing about the Constitutional Sheriff movement in Iowa.
He misses the mark, referencing Article VI aka “The Supremacy Clause.” What he doesn’t seem to understand is Article VI clarifies the US Constitution is the supreme law of the land ONLY if the laws are made in compliance to the Constitution. If they are not, I for one do not want to wait, potentially years, for the law to be challenged in the Supreme Court and found to be unconstitutional. I would much rather have a Sheriff that does not blindly follow the law but rather, upholds the oath he took to maintain my rights and not enforce unconstitutional laws.
He misses the mark again referencing Supreme Court case Marbury v Madison and Alexander Hamilton and the Federalist Number 47. Apparently, Mr. Callahan doesn’t realize the Sheriff is not solely part of the Judicial branch of government. Our three branches of government were designed as a check and balance on each other placing the power at the local level, closest to We The People who elect the Sheriff.
The Sheriff doesn’t make his own laws. He is not the judge, jury and executioner. If the Supreme Court decides a law IS constitutional, the Sheriff should enforce that law.
The Buchanan County Democrats should really be looking for a new leader that is willing to uphold their rights.