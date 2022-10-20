Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

If you’ve tried to purchase a vehicle in the last two years, you know it can be an increasingly long process. Consumers have encountered low inventories, high prices, and months-long waiting lists.

To ease some of these frustrations, many consumers are turning to buying cars online. But instead of a smoother buying process, some have stumbled into a quickly growing online scam: auto dealer website impersonation.

