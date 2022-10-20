If you’ve tried to purchase a vehicle in the last two years, you know it can be an increasingly long process. Consumers have encountered low inventories, high prices, and months-long waiting lists.
To ease some of these frustrations, many consumers are turning to buying cars online. But instead of a smoother buying process, some have stumbled into a quickly growing online scam: auto dealer website impersonation.
The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Transportation have reported an uptick in online scams that impersonate local auto dealers, costing out-of-state consumers tens of thousands of dollars, and putting a blemish on the reputation of dealers.
“Purchasing a vehicle online may seem like a way to avoid the hassles and frustrations of the current market, but buyers could be falling into a trap set by criminals,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said.
How the scam works
The scam generally involves small dealers with little to no web presence, or dealerships that have recently closed.
Typically, the suspect registers a domain name that closely resembles the name of the legitimate dealer. The criminals mimic the legitimate dealer’s name and branding and make slight changes to the legitimate phone numbers and email addresses.
Equipped with a new website, the scammers began advertising vehicles — typically high-end models or classic cars — for sale. In addition to launching the website, the suspects also create advertisements on sites such as Facebook, YouTube, or Autotrader. When a consumer shows interest in purchasing the vehicle, they are asked to wire a significant amount of money for a vehicle that doesn’t actually exist.
Although some of these sham websites offer money-back guarantees or a ship date, these, like the vehicle, never materialize.
A fictitious Porsche
In one case reported to the Iowa Attorney General’s office in March 2022, a Texas man found an advertisement on Autotrader for a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo being sold by Delta Motors Auto Sales out of Iowa.
Delta Motors Auto Sales was an impersonation of Delta Motors LLC, a licensed and legitimate auto dealer from Waterloo.
The man called the number listed on the advertisement and subsequently agreed to purchase the vehicle for $38,000, plus a $500 delivery fee. After exchanging several emails, the man sent money to the dealership’s bank account. The dealership then sent the man a copy of a fraudulent sales slip and a copy of a fraudulent vehicle title.
“I was promised my car in seven days and to make a long, long story short, I have not been delivered my car as promised,” the man wrote in a complaint to the AG’s office. “I have tried numerous times to get ahold of the manager to no avail.”
The Iowa DOT’s Bureau of Investigation and Identity Protection issued a warning in late March that someone was impersonating Delta Motors, LLC.
Similarly, after being notified of the fraudulent website, Delta Motors, LLC issued several warnings on its real Facebook page. The dealership reminded customers that it does not sell vehicles online and urged buyers not to send money to anyone claiming to be from the company.
What to look for
Before purchasing a vehicle, the AG’s office recommends consumers should always view a vehicle in person.
However, that isn’t always possible. If you are buying a vehicle online, follow these tips to ensure you are purchasing from a real auto dealer:
- Check IDOT’s list of registered auto dealers here: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/buyingselling/dealers.pdf. This table is updated monthly and will tell you the legal name of the dealer, their dealer number, and their address. Check this information against the information given to you by the dealer.
- Speak with the dealer by phone. Complete an independent search for their phone number, ensure it matches the contact information the vehicle advertisement. Then speak with them on the phone about the car you want to purchase.
- If the alleged dealer asks you to wire money to a bank, contact the bank to confirm that the auto dealer is a customer there. Consider paying by credit card or protected payment means such as a personal check, rather than wire transfer, so that you can dispute the payment later.
- You can check with IDOT at 515-237-3050 or the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 515-281-5926 (in the Des Moines area) or 888-777-4590 (outside the metro area) to see if there are complaints against the dealer you are purchasing from.
- Ask for identifying information such as the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), license plate, or the identification of the current registered owner. Call the county treasurer where the vehicle is titled to confirm current registration information, including title number and VIN.
- Use a resource such as CARFAX, AutoCheck, or National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) to get a vehicle history report. Use caution when providing personal information over the internet.
- Research the dealer on the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org to make sure their profile has not been flagged with concerns and read customer reviews. Search the business on a web browser to see if others have had issues with purchases.
- Be sure to check out the street address using an online mapping program and click the street view to see what is located at that address.
- Ensure the company’s legitimacy by thoroughly researching the company’s contact information and all shipping and payment policies prior to completing any transactions.
For dealers
Auto dealers can take several steps to ensure their companies are not the victim of an online impersonation scam. The AG’s office and IDOT recommend that dealers:
- Perform regular internet searches of their own dealerships to ensure they have not fallen victim to internet fraud.
- Use tools like Google alerts to notify you of new stories about your dealership.
- Ensure your official website is entered with the DOT. This can be submitted to the IDOT Vehicle Central Programs at any time or when applying or renewing a dealer license.
Auto dealers who suspect their company is the victim of online impersonation should notify the Iowa DOT – Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection (BIIP) immediately at 515-237-3050 or invbureau@iowadot.us.
File a complaint
If you think a scammer is impersonating a vehicle dealer, you should report the suspected fraud to the Iowa Attorney General’s office Consumer Protection Division by calling 515-281-5926 (local in Des Moines), or toll-free, 888-777-4590 (outside the local Des Moines calling area), or via the online complaint form.
A report should also be made with the IDOT’s Bureau of Investigation and Identity Protection at 515-237-3050 or invbureau@iowadot.us.