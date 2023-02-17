State of Iowa Legislature
State of Iowa Legislature
1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319
Website: www.legis.iowa.gov
Iowa Senate Switchboard 515-281-3371
State Senator Dan Zumbach
Senate District 34
515-281-3371
Iowa House Switchboard 515-281-3221
State Representative Chad Ingels
House District 68
563-920-5899
State Representative Craig Johnson
House District 67
515-281-3371
US Senator Chuck Grassley
Waterloo
210 Waterloo Building
531 Commercial Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
Office: (319) 232-6657
Fax: (319) 232-9965
Washington D.C.
135 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Office: (202) 224-3744
Fax: (202) 224-6020
Website: www.grassley.senate.gov
US Senator Joni Ernst
Website: www.ernst.senate.gov
Cedar Rapids
111 Seventh Avenue SE
Suite 480
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
PHONE: (319) 365-4504
FAX: (319) 365-4683
Washington, D.C.
730 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
PHONE: (202) 224-3254
FAX: (202) 224-9369
US Rep. Ashley Hinson
Website: hinson.house.gov
Washington DC Office
1717 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-2911
Cedar Rapids District Office
118 Third Avenue SE
Suite 206
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Phone: 319-364-2288
Waterloo District Office
531 Commercial St.
Suite 302
Waterloo, IA 50701
Phone: 319-266-6925
118 Third Avenue SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
