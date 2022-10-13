INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State Patrol Trooper Rude was misidentified as “Trooper Roda’ in a photo caption with the Mustang Plaza article that appeared in the October 12 Bulletin Journal.
Trooper Rude’s father contributed to toward the project.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State Patrol Trooper Rude was misidentified as “Trooper Roda’ in a photo caption with the Mustang Plaza article that appeared in the October 12 Bulletin Journal.
Trooper Rude’s father contributed to toward the project.
“He was the Trooper that fell and hit the concrete a few years ago and had to learn how to walk again,” said Kathy Smith. “Jim was a huge support for him.”
To learn more about Sgt Jim Smith and other memorials (scholarship, Hero Center, 462 Challenge/Hero Workout) visit rememberingjimsmith462.com online.
