INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council is working on two real estate transactions as well as pause in hiring a new City Manager.
At the Sept 26 meeting the Council approved a donation from Starlight Cinema, LLC that it hopes will allow the city to move forward to help attempt to solve the daycare crisis in Independence. Owners Larry and Dorothy Thompson, through real estate agent Dawn Vogel, made a one-time donation to the City of Independence of the former movie theater located at 2401 Swan Lake Boulevard.
During the meeting, Mayor Brad Bleichner thanked Vogel and the Thompsons.
“Through this very generous donation,” he stated, “the city has an opportunity to truly help our local businesses and residents in finding affordable daycare options”.
Mayor Bleichner also introduced Kidsville Director, Kelly Walton, who will be partnering with the city for this project. Currently, the community has over 100 children on childcare waiting lists from just the two major childcare facilities in the city.
Both Fairbank and Jesup received the Childcare Challenge Grant earlier this year to build and expand childcare in their communities. The city along with the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) will be working with local businesses (e.g., Geater’s, Pries, Buchanan County Health Center, schools, MHI, et al) as part of a city-wide collation (a.k.a. Independence Childcare Steering Committee), to increase the number of available childcare openings.
“I am excited to see this opportunity for Independence and Buchanan County and its businesses,” Kremer said after the meeting. “Childcare is key to continuing the county’s progress in economic development and this generous donation to and by the city of Independence moves this progress forward significantly.”
Mayor Bleichner said it is the intention of the city to lease this new property to Kidsville at no cost and to take the lead with local businesses to apply for and obtain necessary grants and funding for the improvements needed at this property.
“With the truly generous donation and the partnering with local business, the City of Independence’s vision is that together we can help solve at least part of our city’s childcare problems,” said Mayor Bleichner.
Mayor Bleichner also thanks local attorney Brian Eddy for his pro bono services in facilitating the transaction.
In other real estate opportunities, the City is looking to purchase and renovate the former Medical Associates/Ryan Pharmacy building at 1100 1st Street East for the Independence Police Department. The department currently rents space at 2349 Jamestown Avenue.
The former Medical Associates building was built in 1985. A renovation in 1995 added about 1,400 sq. feet. Medical Associates and Ryan Pharmacy relocated to new space at Buchanan County Health Center the fall of 2017. The property is currently valued at $468,000.
The Council will hold a special meeting Monday, October 3 during the normal Committee of the Whole meeting to be able to act on a “Resolution setting the date of Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5 p.m. for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Police Station Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $600,000.”
Mayor Bleichner stated while the sale price may be $400,000, the City will not have to borrow money for the purchase. The Council has been budgeting/saving for a new police station ($100,000) and recently directed ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package) funds ($200,000) toward a possible property purchase. In addition, the seller is returning $100,000 for improvements. The City is proposing a bond to cover architect fees and other costs associated with the transaction and renovation.
In other Council business, it was reported an offer was extended to a candidate for City Manager.
At the August 8 Council meeting two executive recruiting firms, Hinson Consulting and Midwest Management Consultants, made presentations for their services in helping to select a new City Manager. Brent Hinson of Hinson Consulting was selected. Shortly after Hinson notified the Council he was aware of somebody he had known for a long time, was experienced in city affairs and was possibly available. On Friday, September 9 a “Meet and Greet” with local leaders, and interviews with department heads, and an executive session were held with the candidate. City leaders invited to the ‘Meet and Greet” were:
- Wade Weis — Buchanan County Health Center
- Brad Cole — Downtown business owner
- Kim Hansen — Independence Community Schools
- Nikki Barth — Independence Chamber
- Rick Wulfekuhle — Buchanan County Emergency Management
- Tricia Beatty — BankIowa
- Gary Gissel — Buchanan County Supervisors
The Council met and voted to extend an offer to Jim Ferneau, contingent upon his ability to sell his current business.
At the September 26 meeting Mayor Bleichner told the Council Mr. Fernau was still waiting to complete the sale of his business and the hiring process was temporarily on hold. The Council will get another update this coming Monday.