Starlight

Dawn Vogel and Independence Mayor Brad Bleichner at the former Starlight Cinema building.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council is working on two real estate transactions as well as pause in hiring a new City Manager.

At the Sept 26 meeting the Council approved a donation from Starlight Cinema, LLC that it hopes will allow the city to move forward to help attempt to solve the daycare crisis in Independence. Owners Larry and Dorothy Thompson, through real estate agent Dawn Vogel, made a one-time donation to the City of Independence of the former movie theater located at 2401 Swan Lake Boulevard.

