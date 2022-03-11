INDEPENDENCE – After several residents spoke against being assessed for their portion of the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project at the City Council meeting February 14, the Council decided to table the issue until the February 28 meeting.
At the February 28 meeting the residents renewed their objections, including:
- Not enough time to respond to the notification letter.
- Do other cities levy for street repairs?
- What if property owner cannot pay assessment?
- Would a corner lot be assessed twice / once for each road?
In a separate statement after the February 14 meeting City Manger Al Roder clarified how a corner property would be assessed should both streets be part of a project in the same year.
“Assessments are deferred to the longest frontage side when two sides are being assessed in the same year,” read the statement.
Mayor Hill also reiterated his personal history of assessments over the years. He spoke how at one point the City did not collect assessments and they did not work on the streets. When roads started to crumble the City did not have funds set aside and assessments were instituted. He also reviewed the history of the recent street projects and how five years ago the City Council had the condition of the streets surveyed and priorities were set to repair and replace the worst streets first. This was to be the final year.
The residents presented a petition signed by enough property owners for the Council cancel the project.
The Council then had to vote down the affiliated project motions including receiving project bids. Since the bid process is already in motion, the Council will have to address the cancelled project once again and vote down any bids submitted.
In other Council Business:
- Laura Blaker, Director of the Independence Public Library, presented an annual activity report.
- Lisa Kremer, Director of Buchanan County Economic Development, also presented an annual report.
- Approved the final readings and adopted a small language change in Chapter 3 of the City Code dealing with how Wards and Precincts are referred to.
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance dealing with taxes levied on taxable property in the Hummingbird II Housing Urban Renewal Area. Hummingbird II Housing Urban Renewal Area is located near Triangle Park off 6th Avenue SW.
- Held a public hearing and proceeded with the next steps of the Liberty Trail South Extension Project. The contract for the Liberty Trail South Extension Project was awarded to Skyline Construction, Inc of Decorah for the total bid amount of $401,260.30.
- Set a public hearing for March 14 to discuss General Obligation Loan Agreements to finance downtown façade and other economic development projects. This type of financing will act as ‘bridge loans’ while previously approved grant monies are received and utilized.
- Discussed and approved a motion to set a wage rate of $68,640 for the Street Superintendent position.
- Approved Change Order #2 for the 6th Avenue SW Trail Project with a net decrease of $4,550. Also approved a pay request for work completed by Boomerang Corp, for the 6th Ave SW Trail Project.
Editor’s Note:
This story contains original reporting by the Independence Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.